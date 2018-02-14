Home / POLITICS / Travel ban on Namal Rajapaksa temporarily lifted

The court has temporarily lifted the travel ban imposed on Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa.

Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court  upon consideration of a request put forward by Namal Rajapaksa granted permission for the MP to travel abroad.

The travel ban was imposed following his arrest for allegedly obtaining Rs. 70 million from the Indian firm Krrish Group.

The MP has requested to permission to travel to attend the Commonwealth parliamentary conference and two youth conferences in Nepal and Russia.

He has been allowed to travel from February 24 to May 18.

