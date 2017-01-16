Travel ban imposed on Avant Garde Chairman and former Defense

The Court imposed a travel ban on the Chairman of controversial Avant Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd Nissanka Senadhipathi and former Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Palitha Fernando.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Bandara issued the order banning the defendants from overseas travel when the bribery case against them was taken up for hearing.

The Magistrate ordered the authorities to impound the suspects' passports immediately.

The suspects, who were arrested and subsequently released on bail in September last year, are charged with soliciting a bribe of Rs35.5 million.