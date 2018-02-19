Transshipment operations at Colombo Port up by 20.4 percent

Transshipment operations at the Port of Colombo shows a tremendous increase between the months of January 2017 and January 2018. Accordingly against 362,451 transshipment TEU operations in January 2017, together with the Jaya Container Terminal (JCT), South Asia Gateway Terminal (SAGT) and the Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT), the Port of Colombo has recorded 436,303 transshipment TEU operations for the month of January this year marking a competitive increase of 20.4%. Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) controlled Jaya Container Terminal (JCT), against 114,282 transshipment operations performed for the month of January 2017, has recorded 164,252 Transshipment operations in January this year marking an increase of 43.7%.

The container throughput at the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) controlled terminals has also increased significantly compared to the month of January 2017 and January 2018. Against 156,010 TEUs operated at the Sri Lanka Ports Authority in January 2017, it has operated 194,688 TEUs marking an increase of 24.8% between the months in total TEU operations at state run terminals. In January 2017 the Port of Colombo hadhandled a total of 484,866 TEUs that has increased up to 564,155 for the same period this year. Accordingly, with the increase marked at SLPA and other terminals compared to January 2017, the Port of Colombo has marked an increase of 16.4% in total container throughput in January this 2018.