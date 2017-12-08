Transport ministry requests TU to called off strike

The Civil Aviation and Transport Ministry yesterday had requested Railway Trade Unions to call off their strike considering the inconvenience caused to the public as well as to the students sitting for the GCE O/L Examination.

Several trade unions including Train Controllers’ Union, Railway Engine Drivers’ Union, Railway Station Masters’ Union and the Railway Guards’ Union launched a strike from Wednesday midnight citing several demands.

They urged the government to abolish an Act that was being followed to recruit Assistant Engine Drivers at a higher salary scale saying it went against the existing Railway recruitment procedure.

The Ministry said a discussion was held between Ministry Secretary G. S. Vithanage, Railways General Manager S. Mahanama and the Locomotive Engineers Union at the Ministry yesterday in a bid to resolve the issue.