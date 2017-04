Share ! tweet







The bodies of two 17-year-old students who drowned in the seas off Kudawella in Tangalle were washed ashore today. Tangalle police said the bodies were washed ashore 25 hours after they drowned. They said the victims Janith Ishan Lakshitha and Muditha Dilshan had gone for a swim with another friend to celebrate their success at the GCE Ordinary Level Examination. The remains were sent to the Judicial Medical Officer of the Hambantota hospital for further investigations.