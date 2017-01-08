Total balance Rs. 225 million in Udayaga’s frozen bank accounts

Share ! tweet







Colombo’s Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne has directed that the bank accounts in Sri Lanka of Udayanga Weeratunga, former Ambassador to Russia, be frozen.

The move follows an application to Court made by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), which gave details of the account numbers and the balances remaining in each one of them.

Mr. Weeratunga had 14 different accounts in the Commercial Bank and two in the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC).

The total amount of US dollars remaining in these accounts, according to the FCID application, is US$ 1,579,340.66, i.e. US$ 1.5 million (about Rs. 222 million). The Sri Lanka rupee balance in all these accounts, the FCID has said, is Rs 3,042,072.75, i.e. Rs. 3 Million.

The FCID application also said that Mr. Weeratunga is one of the suspects in the procurement of MiG-27 fighter jets for the Sri Lanka Air Force in 2006. This case is now under investigation.