Top UN official Prince Mired Raad Zeid Al-Hussein, Special Envoy on the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention is scheduled to visit mine clearing site at Muhamalai, Jaffna on Tuesday (March 6) morning.

Al Hussein will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from 4th to 7th March 2018.

The visit of the Special Envoy takes place in the wake of Sri Lanka becoming the 163rd State Party to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, having deposited the Instrument of Accession in December 2017.