Tobacco sales decline by 46 percent

Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne says that the sale of cigarettes has decreased by 46 percent due to the steps taken by the government to increase taxes on tobacco products.

The Minister made this comment while participating in a national program to set up health clinics to educate schoolchildren about non-communicable diseases. The event was held at the DS Senanayake Vidyalaya, Beruwela

The Minister further said that the government plans to impose a tax on foods with high sugar content to ensure the health of the people.

Diabetes has become a national problem in Sri Lanka with 15 to 17 percent of population affected with the non-communicable disease.

According to Health Ministry statistics over 20,000 individuals die due to diabetes and diabetes-related conditions annually.