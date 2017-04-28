TISL calls for transparent May Day celebrations

Share ! tweet







Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) yesterday urged all political parties and other organisation to refrain from misusing public property for May Day celebrations.

It said different modes public transportation including buses and trains would be used to transport participants of the May Day rally held across the country. Hence, the use of public property should be in accordance with the relevant procedures outlined by the public authority from which such property should be obtained, the TISL said.

It also said that public authorities must ensure that equal opportunities were afforded to all entities engaged in organising May Day celebrations regardless of political allegiances of the respective line ministries in order to safeguard public resources.