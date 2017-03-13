Tim Berners Lee disappointed

Share ! tweet







Tim Berners Lee remains hopeful that the Institute of Web Science and his promotion of open government data has a future, despite Monday’s announcement that plans for institute are to be axed as part of the government’s plan to slash public spending.

Berners-Lee and his colleague Professor Nigel Shadbolt expressed disappointment with the government's decision not to go ahead with the creation of a £30m Institute of Web Science – but said they "understand that immediate decisions had to be made" to cut the government deficit.

Announced in March,the institute for Web Scienses was designed to put the UK at the cutting edge of emerging web and internet technologies and was to be headed up by Berners-Lee and Shadbolt from the University of Southampton's School of Electronics and Computer Science. At the launch, then Prime Minister Gordon Brown said it help would ensure that government took the right funding decisions to position the UK as a world leader in the sector.