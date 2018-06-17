Thundershowers expected in several areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of rain will occur in Hambanthota district.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and the Galle district, according to the Meteorological Department.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. Met Department request the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.