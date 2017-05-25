Home / LATEST / Thunder showers can be expected

Thunder showers can be expected

The Department of Meteorology says that south-west monsoon conditions are establishing over the country and hence showery and windy condition are expected to enhance over the south-western part of the country.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces while heavy falls (more than 150 mm) can be expected at some places, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the afternoon, especially in the Eastern and Uva provinces.

The weather advisory for heavy rainfall issued by the Early Warning Centre said there may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Met Department also said that within past 21.00hrs Galle and Rathnapura meteorological stations received heavy rainfall more than 100mm.

 

