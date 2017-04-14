Thunder showers and rough sea during the day

Share ! tweet







The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing showery weather condition is likely to reduce to some extent from 15th April. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most provinces of the island after 2.00pm while showers may occur in the Eastern, Western and Southern Provinces during the morning too, it said.

Fairly heavy falls (about 75mm) can be expected at some places particularly in the Western, North-western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces.

The Met Department said that due to the active cloudiness (associated with a low level disturbance which developed to the southeast of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal) in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Galle, Hambantota and Batticaloa, sudden roughness of the sea areas associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80kmph) is possible.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Colombo, Galle, Hambantota and Batticaloa.

Heavy falls are also likely at some places. Winds will be north-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be 20-30 kmph. However, wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara. Seas can be temporarily rough during thundershowers due to temporary increase of wind speed up to 60-70kmph. On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th and 15th of April in this year.