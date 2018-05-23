Three wheeler driver arrested over British rugby players’ deaths

Fort Police investigating the recent deaths of two British rugby players have arrested a three-wheeler driver yesterday in suspicion of connection with the deaths.

The police say, according to CCTV video footage, they believe the two players had gone to the night club in Kollupitiya in the three-wheeler. Therefore, they suspect that the two players obtained the drugs used by them through the trishaw driver and he had been taken into custody for questioning.

Two of the team of 22 British Rugby players arrived in Sri Lanka on 10th May to participate in a friendly Rugby tournament suddenly died after developing breathing difficulties.

The two players, 26-year-old Tom Betty and 25-year-old Thomas Howard have developed breathing difficulties after they visited a night club in Kollupitiya on 12th May and returned early morning on the following day.

Thomas Howard died shortly after they were admitted to a private hospital in Colombo on the 13th while Betty died on the 15th.