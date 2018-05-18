Home / LATEST / Three sentenced to death over murder committed 17 years ago

Three sentenced to death over murder committed 17 years ago

The Colombo High Court today (18) imposed death sentence on three persons convicted of stabbing a person to death in Nawagampura, Colombo in 2001 November 05.

The Attorney General has filed the case accusing the suspects to have killed a person during a heated argument which took place after liquor consumption.

Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarchchi who made the verdict after a long trial ruled that the allegations against the defendants have been proved without a doubt.

Accordingly, the Judge ordered the defendants to be sentenced to death.

