Three new tourist zones will be set up in Puttalam district – PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that measures will be taken to set up three new tourist zones in and around the district of Puttalam.

The Premier addressing a public rally in Puttalam town held to ensure the victory of the UNP candidates in the district, said plans will be drawn to set up three separate zones in the district to develop tourism.

He said the existing tourist zone in a 500 acre land extent in Iranawila will be completely developed while a new zone will be set up in Kalpitiya to attract tourists to Wilpattu national park. Another 500 acres of land in Galgamuwa will be developed as tourist zone as there are plans to develop an elephant orphanage in the area.

The Prime Minister noted that the tourists alighting from Katunayake can reach Iranawila in an hour and within another hour they can reach Kalpitiya.

He said the plans will be drawn up and the area will be developed.

The Premier said the local government election is a very important one. “In 2015 people of Puttalam got together with us and voted to elect President Maithripala Sirisena and the government achieved significant progress. Now it is time to carry forward that progress to develop the villages,” he said requesting the people to vote for the Unite National party to develop the village.