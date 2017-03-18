Three dead in a road mishap in Moratuwa

Share ! tweet







The police are yet to locate the persons who had directly involved in the Kalutara shooting on 27 February, however as of today the investigating teams have apprehended two including a woman on the allegation of aiding the crime.

According to police, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has apprehended a woman in Walahanduwa, Galle last night (16) for allegedly providing a hideout for a suspect. Apart from that, another individual was also apprehended after the police found his involvement in giving a tip-off to the gang members, the officials said. He is a resident of Pinwatta area in Panadura.