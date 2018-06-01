Three arrested

A suspect was arrested in connection with the assassination of SLPP Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Councillor K. Ranjan de Silva, our news sources.

He was arrested while travelling in a three-wheeler by the Police Special Task Force (STF) last evening (31).

He was identified as Lamahewage Nihal Dissanayake alias “Beba” residing in Ratmalana who is alleged to be a close associate of Sinhara Amal Silva alias ‘Kudu Anju’.

The suspect had in his possession heroin weighing 2.6 grams at the time he was taken into custody.

He was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting the killing.

Meanwhile two persons were arrested in connection with the murder during a raid carried in Ratmalana area, according to police.