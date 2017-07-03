Home / LATEST / Three arrested counterfeit money

Three arrested counterfeit money

Three individuals have been arrested in Nattandiya, Marawila, over the possession of counterfeit money.

The arrest was made as a result of a raid conducted by Marawila Police, following an intelligence tip-off.

One suspect carrying counterfeit Rs. 5000 notes was initially arrested following the raid. The two remaining suspects were arrested following an interrogation of the first arrestee, Police said.

Police had discovered 16 forged currency notes valued at Rs. 5000 each in the possession of the two latter suspects.

Police reports indicate that the suspects are residents of Noduwawa, Nattandiya.

