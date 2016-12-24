Three accused intelligence personnel released over Raviraj murder

Share ! tweet







The special jury today released the three accused intelligence personnel over the murder of former TNA MP Nadarajah Raviraj after a long final day of the trial.

The jury deliberated on the case and returned to give the verdict just after midnight and said that the accused are not guilty.

The presiding Colombo High Court Judge, Manilal Waidyathilake, inquired if all six, including those who were absconding, were not guilty. The jurors said they want to deliberate more on the three absconding accused and left the court chamber.

A few minutes later, they returned and said all accused were acquitted and released.

This could be the first time in recent history that a jury trial went beyond midnight on the final day.