Thisara Perera appointed Sri Lanka ODI & T20I Captain for the forthcoming series against India

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the appointment of Thisara Perera as captain of the Limited Over team for the forthcoming ODI and T20I Series against India. Addressing the Media this afternoon, Perera said that captaining his country was a dream he had since childhood, and he was happy to have received this opportunity.

“All teams go through tough patches, it’s upto each of us to get past our mental barriers and perform best for our country. The goal for each one of us is to bring glory to our country. This must be clearly stated.”

“I can confidently say that although India are currently best in the world in all 3 formats, if you compare each player of our team with any player in the world [not only India] we are on parr with the best of the best”

“My policy as captain is to stop dwelling on the past and failures, and to march forward together with my team with our eyes firmly planted on the goal of bringing glory to our motherland”

“I believe that if each player can perform to his individual potential, we can easily win this series” He concluded.

Speaking on the appointment Chairman of the National Selectors Graeme Labrooy stated;