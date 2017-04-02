Thirteen cops assigned to Bribery Commisison

Share ! tweet







Thirteen police officers have been assigned to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, with effect from yesterday (01), based on a requirement request made by the commission. Two Women Constables, a female Sergeant and 10 Police Constables have been assigned duty at the bribery commission, the Police Headquarters said.

According to the bribery commission, the 13 police officers have already reported to duty and that they will be utilized in investigating bribery cases. The commission further said that although it requires 431 officers to carry out investigations, only 199 officers are currently in the service.