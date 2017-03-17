Things idle will be made productive – Daya

Share ! tweet







Primary industries minister Daya Gamage says the government intends making things idle into productive ventures in order for the growth of export revenue.

He was speaking at the small export crop conference in Kandy yesterday (16).

The minister said the objective of the conference was to place before the country the new findings of the Small Export Crops Department.

So far this year, the Department has made 138 new findings, and 60 of them were introduced on the occasion.

He went onto say that comparatively, from 1972 to 2016, the Department had made only 150 findings.

It should be found out if these researches, carried out at a massive cost, were of any use, he added.

The minister explained how more foreign exchange earnings could be made from export agriculture.