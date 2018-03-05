There are no pills to sterilise men

There was no pill that could cause permanent sterility in humans, Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said yesterday, issuing a media statement.

The only way to sterilise a person, according to western medical science, was surgery, he said, commenting on the recent debate on whether sterility can be caused with the help of pill. After the recent clashes in Ampara, which occurred after a person accused a hotel owner of mixing some pills to make people permanently sterile.

“We have received a lot of inquiries on whether there is a pill that can make a human permanently sterile. Some people are sterile by birth while the others who do not need to reproduce permanently undergo surgery. For women this is the LRT surgery, ‘a surgical procedure for sterilization in which a woman’s fallopian tubes are clamped and blocked or severed and sealed, either of which prevents eggs from reaching the uterus for implantation’, while for men its a vasectomy, where the small tubes in your scrotum that carry sperm are cut or blocked off, so sperm can’t leave your body and cause pregnancy.