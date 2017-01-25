Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka in ODI series

Share ! tweet







Upul Tharanga will captain Sri Lanka in the one-day international series against South Africa in the absence of Angelo Mathews and the tourists have called up uncapped duo Lahiru Madushanka and Sandun Weerakkody.

Sri Lanka revealed on Monday that Mathews will miss the Twenty20 series decider against the Proteas in Cape Town on Wednesday to return home for the birth of his first child. The all-rounder also sustained a hamstring injury while guiding his side to victory in the second T20 and will play no part in the five ODIs, so Tharanga takes over as skipper.