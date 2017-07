The term of the Sri Lanka Cricket’s National Selection Committee Chaired by Sanath Jayasuriya had been extended by six month, the Sri Lanka Cricket announce today. “Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera had extended the term of the Committee till December 31, 2017,” the SLC said.

The Committee is comprised of Sanath Jayasuriya (Chairman), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Ranjith Madurusingha, Eric Upashantha and Asanka Gurusinha.