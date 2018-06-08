Home / SPORTS / Tendulkar’s son to play against Sri Lanka

Tendulkar’s son to play against Sri Lanka

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was named in the India under-19 squad that’ll tour Sri Lanka next month. India are due to play two four-day and five one-day matches against the island nation. However, Arjun has only been picked to feature in the two four-day ties.

Delhi’s Anuj Rawat will lead the side in the four-day format while Aryan Juyal has been named skipper for the limited-overs ties. Arjun, who is 18 years old, was part of the under-19 camp held in Dharamsala last week. Unlike his father, Arjun falls more in the bracket of a bowling all-rounder. He had taken a four-for and slammed a 27-ball 48 earlier this year while participating in the Spirit of Cricket Global Challenge in Australia.

Arjun has also represented Mumbai in the under-14 and under-16 formats. In the Cooch Behar Trophy last season, Arjun had played in five of the six games and taken 18 wickets in the tournament, including two five-fors and a four-wicket haul. He, however, had a poor return with the bat, scoring just 94 runs in five innings at an average of 18.80.

