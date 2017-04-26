Tender board not move out

Share ! tweet







Senior Cancer Specialists in the government tender board that are making purchase orders for medicines that are being used for cancer, are not being move out, Minister of Health Dr Rajitha Senaratne said.

He denied speculations such specialists doctors have been move out of the tender board.

He said that steps have been taken to reduce prices of drugs and also prevent malpractices and irregularities in all tender procedures when making purchase orders for medicines. Certain pharmaceutical companies spreading baseless rumors to mislead public.