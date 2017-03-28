Temporary injunction against appointing a military officer as Sports Director of Education Ministry

Share ! tweet







Supreme Court has issued an order temporarily suspending the appointment of a military officer as the Sports Director of the Ministry of Education.

The Supreme Court issued the order to the Minister of Education preventing the appointment of Colonel Manjula Kariyawasam as the Sports Director after considering a petition submitted by the Association of Sri Lanka Education Administrative Service officers.

The petitioners say according to the Constitution of Education Services, there is no permission to appoint a military officer to the post of the Sports Director. Therefore, the petitioners asked the Court to issue an order preventing the appointment of Colonel Manjula Kariyawasam.

Considering the facts presented, the Supreme Court granted leave to hear the petition and suspended the appointment until the conclusion of the hearing.

The petition will be taken up in court on 24th July.