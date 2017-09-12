Temporary increase in rain showers until 14th

Showery condition over the island is expected to enhance temporary from today to 14th of September, Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology warned today.

The Department says showers will occur at several places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are expected at some places, particularly in Eastern Province and in Galle, Matara, Ratnapura, Mullaitivu and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankasanthurai via Mullaitivu. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island at the afternoon or night.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction and speed will be 30-40 kmph. The sea area can be very rough during thundershowers, the Met Department warns.