Teachers and principals are sick

Several trade unions representing school teachers, principals and administration officers have decided to continue with their planned trade union action today against the appointments given in the field of educational services to alleged victims of political revenge.

A number of trade unions including the Sri Lanka Education Administration Service Officers’ Union, Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU), Sri Lanka Teacher Services Union and the Teacher Educators’ Service Union are scheduled to engage in the ‘sick out’ where teachers would call in sick for a day.

The representatives of the aforementioned held talks with the Prime Minister at the PM’s Office in the Parliament regarding their decision to resort to trade union action.