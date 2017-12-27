Tea shipments to Russia to resume on Saturday

The Colombo Tea Traders’ Association has said that the export of tea to Russia will resume on Saturday, 30th of December.

Chairman of the Colombo Tea Traders’ Association Anslem Perera said there was no major impact from the ban on the tea industry of Sri Lanka as the temporary ban was in effect only for 2 weeks.

Russian authorities imposed a ban on all agriculture imports from Sri Lanka including Ceylon tea from December 18, 2017, after one consignment of tea from Sri Lanka contained an invasive insect, known as the Khapra beetle.

However, after discussions held with a Sri Lankan delegation in Moscow on 25 December, Russian authorities decided to lift the ban effective from 30th December.

According to the Chairman of the Colombo Tea Traders’ Association tea prepared for Russian market two weeks back is still in stores.

Mr. Perera said that 2017 marks the 150th anniversary of Sri Lanka’s tea industry which has gained an international acclaim for its quality. He added that this is the first time that a country imposes a ban on Sri Lanka tea imports.