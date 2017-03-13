Tea prices hit new high in Feb

Share ! tweet







Sri Lankan tea prices hit a new high in February 2017, with the monthly auction average almost 50% higher than a year ago and slightly better than the record price achieved the month before, Brokers said.

"The Sri Lankan national average stood at Rs 596.85 per kilo for February 2017, significantly higher (by 47%) than the

Rs 403.87 achieved during the same month in 2016," Bbrokers John Keells Ltd. said.

"The sale averages achieved in the second month of 2017 is the highest-ever recorded, marginally bettering the previous best recorded in January."

Forbes & Walker Tea Brokers (Pvt) Ltd. said Colombo auction prices were higher in US dollar terms as well, with teas from low grown and medium elevations also hitting new highs.

The average price for medium grown teas rose to Rs.551.35 for February 2017, improving on the previous best of Rs.549.14 achieved in January 2017 and reflecting a gain of Rs.172.11 from February 2016, the Brokers said.