Tea containers to be fumigated at the Port

Tea and other agricultural products containers that would be shipped to Russia will be subjected to a special fumigation process at the harbor, the Tea Commissioner Jayantha Edirisinghe says.

The containers will be fumigated before the agricultural products are packed. It is also required to obtain a certificate from the National Plant Quarantine Service before shipping the products.

The measure has been taken after a beetle was found in one of the tea containers shipped to Russia and the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance imposed a temporary ban on Sri Lankan tea imports.

The ban that went into effect from 18 December was lifted from 30 December after a Sri Lankan delegation from the Sri Lanka Tea Board flew to Moscow and held negotiations with Russian authorities on 25 December.

The Sri Lankan delegation has received an official letter from the Russian authority certifying the lifting of the ban.

Accordingly, the ban will be lifted from today and the tea shipments will be resumed.