Taxes on dubbed foreign films, teledramas hiked

7 hours ago

In keeping with a budget proposal to protect the local film, teledrama and advertising industries, the Cabinet of Ministers had decided to increase taxes on foreign productions dubbed in Sinhala and Tamil and also commercials produced abroad.

 

 

