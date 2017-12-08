Taxes on dubbed foreign films, teledramas hiked

In keeping with a budget proposal to protect the local film, teledrama and advertising industries, the Cabinet of Ministers had decided to increase taxes on foreign productions dubbed in Sinhala and Tamil and also commercials produced abroad.
In keeping with a budget proposal to protect the local film, teledrama and advertising industries, the Cabinet of Ministers had decided to increase taxes on foreign productions dubbed in Sinhala and Tamil and also commercials produced abroad.
Actor Robert Hardly star of TV series ” All Creatures Great and Small and Amp” …