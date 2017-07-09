Tax files, IDs for all above 18

Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera told local newspaper yesterday that the Ministry of Finance is working on a plan to introduce a Taxpayer Identification Number and a Tax File to be opened for all citizens of Sri Lanka who are above 18 years of age.

“Every person who is an income earner will be taxed, based on his income under this mechanism. Although we plan to open a Tax File and to provide a Taxpayer Identification Number to all citizens above 18 years of age, in case of any person not earning income……during the year, he will be released from paying tax but the file will be brought forward to the next year,” he said. This mechanism will enable tax penetration of all layers of society, he added.