Tabs for fishermen

Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Development Mahinda Amaraweera said thet fisheries community would be given 1,490 electronic log books (Tablets) worth Rs.149 million to record data on fishing. He said an order had been placed for these tablets and would be handed over to the fishermen within three months. These waterproof tabs had been specially manufactured for rough handline. He said electronic log books were a part of the European Union (EU) requirement to lift the ban on Sri Lankan fish exports to the region.