T-56 used in killing Samayan recovered

The Special Task Force yesterday took into custody a T-56 assault rifle used in the killing of underworld leader ‘Samayan’ and four of his cohorts while being taken from the Kalutara prison to the Kaduwela Courts in a prison vehicle on Feb. 27.

Police said they had acted on information provided by ‘Battaramulle Bunty’ in custody in recovering the murder weapon.

The STF also arrested another suspect named Athurugiriye Gamini after interrogating ‘Bunty’.

Gamini is a close associate of Angoda Lokka, who is wanted in connection with the killings. He is believed to have fled the country.

The police have recovered a pistol used by him.