Switch off street lamps early to save energy

Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ranjith Siyambalapitiya requests to curtail the duration of lighting the street lamps by one hour to save the power due to the prevailing dry weather.

The hydropower generation capacity has dropped sharply due to the lack of rains in the upper catchment areas of the hill country and if the prevailing drought continues the reservoir capacity is sufficient to generate power only until April.

"If we were able to save 50 MW it is a big victory. There are about one million street lamps. If they were switched off half an hour earlier in the morning and switched on half an hour later in the evening it will be big relief," the Minister said.

Minster Siyambalapitiya also added that the priority should be given to the drinking water supply than the power generation. If they gave priority for the power generation instead of drinking water requirement they would be able to generate power until 31st May. But, the drinking requirement should be given priority and if the prevailing weather condition continues, the power generation will have to be stopped by 21st- 22nd April.

The Minister said however, plans are in place to provide an un-interrupted electricity supply. The state-owned power monopoly Ceylon Electricity Board has to substitute thermal energy to meet the demand at a high cost. However the Treasury will bear the cost, the Minister said.