Suspects detained over killing ‘Dala Puttuwa’ remanded

The five suspects arrested over the killing of a tusker known as ‘Dala Puttuwa’ were remanded till December 12 following their hearing yesterday .

Police officials detained five suspects in Nikaweratiya over the killing of a tusker known as ‘Dala Pattuwa’ today (1).

Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayaka directed Acting IGP C.D. Wickremaratne to place the investigations into the killings of ‘Dala Puttuwa’ and other tuskers under the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), yesterday.

The move comes in the wake of the killing of Dala Puttuwa, the famous tusker in Galgamuwa. Its tusks were recovered from the Polpithigama area.

Another tusker was also killed in the Thabbowa forest recently.