Suspect arrested over murder of six-year old girl in Jaffna remanded

The suspect arrested for the murder of a six year old girl in Sulipuram, Jaffna was remanded today until July 11 when he was produced before Mallakam Magistrate Court in Jaffna.

The Vaddukoddai police arrested the 22-year old suspect on June 26 in Sulipuram- Kattupulam area in connection with the murder of the child identified as 6-year-old Sivaneshwaran Regina.

The suspect is a relative of the child, the police said.

The body of the girl clad in school uniform was discovered inside a well in the Sulipuram area on Monday (June 25). Post-mortem examination has revealed that the child was strangled to death before dumping her body in a well.

According to the police, the child has attended the school on Monday but had not returned home. Upon searching the body was discovered in the well.