Suranga Lakmal to Captain Sri Lanka in the 3rd Test

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will captain the 3rd Test against West Indies today in the absence of suspended skipper Dinesh Chandimal.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal will miss the day-night Test against West Indies which will start in Barbados today after his appeal against his one-match suspension for ball-tampering was dismissed by the ICC appointed judicial commissioner Michael Beloff QC after a four-hour hearing on Friday.

Chandimal was found guilty of tampering the ball at the second Test match against the West Indies and handed over a one-Test suspension for breaching a Level 2 code of conduct. He appealed against ICC match referee Javagal Srinath’s decision to find him guilty of ball-tampering.