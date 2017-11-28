Supreme Court fixes date to hear former MP Duminda Silva’s appeal

The Supreme Court today fixed the date to hear the appeal filed by former United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentarian Duminda Silva and four others against the death penalty imposed on them by the Colombo High Court.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Priyasath Depp and Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare and Vijith Malalgoda heard the petition today.

The bench ordered the petition to be taken up again on March 29 before a five-judge bench.

The five accused including former MP Duminda Silva were sentenced to death by Colombo High Court on September 8 for committing the murder of four persons including former MP Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra on October 8, 2011.