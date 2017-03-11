Support for high-value export crop cultivation – Daya

Share ! tweet







Primary Industries minister Daya Gamage stresses that his ministry always supports the cultivation of export crops that have a high value in the world market.

He was speaking yesterday (10) at the Nuwara Eliya Kachcheri auditorium where a distribution of coffee plants among ‘Dhana Saviya’ beneficiaries in plantation areas took place.

Mr. Gamage said plans have been made together with minister Navin Dissanayake’s Plantation Industries Ministry to go on a long journey to develop the primary and plantation industrial sectors.

He noted that Nuwara Eliya is best suited for the Arabica coffee variety which could be planted at a height of more than 2,000 feet above sea level.

Pointing out that around three million coffee plants would be needed to expand coffee cultivation countrywide, he urged plant nursery owners to contribute towards supplying that requirement.

He added that technical expertise would be obtained from Israel to uplift the local floricultural field.