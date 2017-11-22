Home / POLITICS / Supplementary Electoral Register to enable youth to vote

Supplementary Electoral Register to enable youth to vote

The Cabinet of Ministers have approved a proposal to make provisions for preparing a supplementary Electoral Register to enable youth to cast their votes at the election.

Preparation of the Electoral register take approximately about 06 months from June 01st and new voters registered in that period will not be able to cast their votes in an election held within that period and in such case the register of the previous year is used.

Election Commission has proposed to make provisions to prepare a supplementary register by including names of new voters for enabling them casting vote in such an election.

