Supplementary Electoral Register for youth to cast votes

A Supplementary Electoral Register to enable new voters to cast their ballots at an election announced during the six month period commencing June 1, would be prepared shortly, the government said on Wednesday.

The Registration of Electors Act No. 44 of 1980, would be amended accordingly, by the Legal Draftsman, Co-Cabinet Spokesman and Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne told the weekly Cabinet News Conference, at the Information Department.

He said the proposal made by President Maithripala Sirisena had been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Election Commission would shortly prepare a supplementary register by including the names of new voters, enabling them to cast their votes in an election announced during the said period, Senaratne added.