Summons still not served on accused Senadheera

President’s Counsel Hemantha Warnakulasuriya, yesterday told the Supreme Court that, summons had not yet reached the first accused Sandaruwan Senadheera, the editor of the ‘e-news’ website.

Senadheera and the second accused Chandrasiri Seneviratne, the composer of this news bulletin, are being accused of contempt of Court, for having allegedly made insulting statements about judicial officers. The second accused Seneviratne was present in court, yesterday.

Warnakulasuriya PC said the petitioner his client Attorney-at-law, Madura Withana is the former Mayor of Kotte, Sri Jayawardenepura.

The summons had been couriered by the petitioner, to an address in the UK. But Senedheera could not traced at that address. Hence more time was needed to deliver the summons on the first accused.

This allegedly insulting news items had been directed at fourteen incumbent judges of all the courts ranging form the Magistrate’s Court, upto the apex Supreme Court, the Counsel said.

The additional Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam, President’s Counsel, appeared for the Attorney General.