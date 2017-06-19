Summons issued to 3 Navy Officers Raviraj murder

The Court of Appeal has reportedly set a date for the hearing of the petition of appeal submitted in connection with the murder of former MP Nadarajah Raviraj.

The petition was submitted by the late MP’s widowed wife Shashikala Raviraj, against the ruling made by the Colombo High Court to absolve and release three witnesses of the case following a hearing.

The two-judge panel constituted by Kumuduni Wickramasinghe and Preethi Padman Surasena today (19) scheduled the hearing for September 04.

The Court has also made the decision to issue summons to the three absolved navy officers who were previously called in as witnesses to said court case.