Share ! tweet







The Special Commodity Levy for a kilo of imported white sugar had been increased by Rs. 6 from last night, the Finance Ministry said. However, the retail price would not be affected, Ministry’s Media Secretary Sisira Wijesinghe said.

“An importer would now have to pay Rs. 13. Earlier it was Rs. 7 per kilo. However, the price increment would not affect consumers because the government had declared a control price of Rs. 95 on white sugar,” he said.