Success in distribution of mango plants

Several more phases of the programme to distribute mango plants under the ‘Didulana Digamadulla’ project successfully got underway at the Namaloya divisional secretariat area yesterday under the auspices of deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage.

The primary industries ministry and the export agriculture department are jointly implementing the progrmame to distribute five million mango plants.

At these functions at Paragaha Kele, Vavinna, Namal Thalawa and Amba Gaha Wella, deputy minister Gamage said together with minister Daya Gamage, she has planned the setting up of three centres to collect mangoes and to export the dehydrated mangoes.

As per the steps taken to raise export revenue to Rs. 100 million by 2020, mango plants will be distributed to one million women in order to help increase their income by Rs. 100,000.